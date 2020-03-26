The Rev. Arthur R. White, the pastor of Christ Community Baptist Church, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was 71.
He was born on July 4, 1948, in Welsh, Louisiana, to the late deacon Vandy White and Geraldine White. He was a fourth-generation preacher in the White family. White has been the pastor at Christ Community Baptist Church for 39 years.
He was educated in Jeff Davis Parish and received his bachelor of science in medical technology in 1971 from McNeese State University. He received his masters of divinity from Virginia Union School of Theology in 1974. He took post-graduate courses in preaching, hermeneutics, theology and missiology from Lutheran Theological Seminary and earned his doctor of ministry degree at the Biblical Theological Seminary in 2011.
White served as director of Christian education of the Pennsylvania Baptist State Convention from 1986-1996 and as president from 2001-2005.
He was the co-chair of the Theological Commission and Philadelphia Host Committee for the National Baptist Convention. He was also the assistant dean of the National Baptist Convention Congress of Christian Education.
He was a member of various religious boards, commissions, committees and community organizations. He also taught at various institutes, seminars, workshops, revivals and conventions.
He is survived by: his wife, Thelma; daughters, Tina, Kimberly and Ashly; goddaughter, Lashana James; his mother, Geraldine White; sister, Vandell Locket (Harold); three brothers, Carl (Vickie), Kelvin and Kirby; two aunts, Lora Edwards (Joe) and Jeanola Sherman; two grandsons, Brenden and Brylan; two granddaughters, Brenae` and Peyton; and other relatives and friends.
Services are pending.
