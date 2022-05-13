Anthony Henderson-Strong, a celebrity wardrobe stylist, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was 45.
He was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Martin Luther King High School in 1995.
Henderson-Strong was frequently called upon to assist actors, athletes, singers and other people in the entertainment industry with their fashion choices, and had a major influence on Philadelphia's thriving fashion sector. He was also a contributor to the Philadelphia Daily News, working as a fashion consultant for its Sexy Singles event.
Latanya Dunaway-Clement worked with Henderson-Strong back in 1997 while both interviewed up-and-coming artists for a TV show, "The Players Club," in West Philadelphia.
"He had a gentle soul and was determined to get into the fashion world, which he did," Dunaway-Clement said in a tribute. "It was a pleasure to say he was a friend and will always have a special place in all of the hearts that knew him."
"He was a loving husband who adored his kids," his husband, Jason Henderson-Strong, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He was humble and always made sure he was helping others."
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Henderson.
He is survived by his husband, two sons, a daughter, his mother, his sister, and other family members and friends.
