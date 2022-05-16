Anthony Clark, former chairman of the City Commissioners, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, after battling cancer. He was 62.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1959, in North Philadelphia and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School.
Clark was elected in 2007 and inaugurated in 2008, making him the first African American chairman of the City Commissioners since the office was established in 1711.
He oversaw the running of 30 primary, general and special elections, 14 as chairman. During his term as chair, he worked closely with then-Vice Chair and current CEO of the Committee of 70, Al Schmidt, to enact a series of modernizations, reforms and accountability measures for the department.
Clark served with Schmidt for eight years.
"While we were very different, politics makes strange bedfellows," Schmidt said in an online tribute. "I considered him a good friend and reliable ally in the fight to improve elections in Philadelphia."
"I am grateful to Commissioner Clark and his team for welcoming Al and I in 2012," said Commissioner Seth Bluestein. "He was the only returning commissioner and was always friendly to us and respectful."
He is survived by his mother, Jessie Clark; wife, Ester Overton; stepchildren, Michael and Amina; and seven siblings.
Services were held on Monday, May 16, at Masjidullah.
