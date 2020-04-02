William S. Jackson III, of Phila, on Mar. 27, 2020, age 92. William is predeceased by his beloved wife Gwendolyn Jackson and his grandson Marlon Jackson. He is survived by his children William S. Jackson IV, Gary A. Jackson, Arlene F. Jackson, Harold N. Jackson, and Joyce C. Jackson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his sister Doris B. Jackson; and daughter-in-law Benita Jackson. Due to the recent developments in the COVID19 Pandemic, services for William will be at a later date. Family service entrusted to Craft/Givnish of Abington. To share your fondest memories of William visit www.lifecelebration.com.
