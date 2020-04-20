Warren Norman Chew

Warren Norman Chew

 Bruce A. Johnson Tribune Staff Writer

Warren Norman Chew, age 91, was born in Leaksville (Eden), N.C. on September 5, 1928, the son of the late Warren and Emma Gray Chew (nee Norman). He and younger sister, Carole Chew Williams Green, shared an unbreakable bond until his passing on Friday, April 10, 2020. Norman was under the loving care of Compassus Hospice, and the staff at Simpson House in Philadelphia, PA at the time of his death. Norman, as he was called, was raised in Haverford PA, where he attended Lower Merion High School. After graduation, Norman enlisted in the Navy and helped to integrate the newly commissioned USS Salem. After an honorable discharge, he entered the employment of the US Postal Service. He married Jacqueline Freeman and from this union came four lovely children: Warren, Susan, Kathy and Dwayne. After the marriage dissolved, Norman moved to New Jersey where he met and married the love of his life, the late Beatice Prichett. Their marriage lasted sixty years. He joined Evergreen Baptist Church under the pastor, Reverend Dr. Guy Campbell, Jr. where his faith increased and his love for God grew tremendously. During that time, he became a very active member and a deacon. Norman was encouraged to join the Masons and later became a Shriner. He held positions of Past Master Shekinah No. 32, Past Patron Adeste Fideles No. 45, Past Potentate Zamora Temple No. 73, and Subline Prince 32nd ° DeHugo Consistory No.2. Throughout his adult life, Norman was known to be a kind, generous, compassionate and a true gentleman. Left to cherish his memory are: children, Warren Chew, Jr., Susan Williams (Stacey), Kathy Graves, Dwayne Chew (Lana); 15 grandchildren; his beloved sister, Carole Chew Williams Green; brother-in-law Terry Grimes and sister-in-law Vivian Grimes; brother-in-law Wilbur Pritchett and sister-in-law Barbara Washington; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He has proceeded in death by parents, his wife Beatrice Pritchett. There will be a private internment at Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial service to celebrate the life of Norman Chew will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Evergreen Baptist Church, 3rd & Market Streets, Palmyra, New Jersey 08065.

