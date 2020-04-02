Velma Coles

Velma Alice Maxine Coles was called home to rest with the Lord on March 17, 2020, at the age of 78. Velma was born on December 24, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia to the late Warren Wesley Coles and Greta B. (Witcher) Coles. She was predeceased by her stepmother, Marie (Browne) Coles. She leaves sisters and brothers: Flarence D. Coles; Loretta A. Gutrick (Theodore) both deceased; Rosie Jeanette Bolger (Mark); Garnetta V. Coles; Frances D. Blake (Clarence); Warren R. Coles (Bernice); Bernice A. Clark (Ernest deceased); B. David Coles (Heather); and Helen B. Turner (Ronald deceased). She also leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and scores of friends. Although she had no children of her own, she was a giving person and helped raise children of several of her friends. She will be greatly missed. Velma will be laid to rest with a graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 W. Chester Pike, West Chester, Pennsylvania.

