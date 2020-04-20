Richard Frisby

Richard Frisby

 Bruce A. Johnson Tribune Staff Writer

Richard Frisby. In loving memory of Richard Firsby, a West Philadelphia native and faithful member of Greater St. Matthews Church. He was well known in his community.

