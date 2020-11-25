Annie Ruth Johnson peacefully departed this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Annie Ruth was born July 19, 1927 in Gifford, FL. She was educated in the Indian River-Gifford School System and graduated from Florida Agricultural Mechanical College for Negroes now known as FAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Her career spanned over 30 years prior to her retirement allowing her to teach in locations such as Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Annie Ruth was married to the late Leonard Whitfield Johnson, D.O. for over 56 years and resided in the West Philadelphia area. Annie Ruth was a long time member of Bright Hope Baptist Church in Philadelphia joining under the spiritual leadership of the late Rev. Dr. William H Gray Sr. Annie Ruth was a member of Philadelphia Kappa Silhouette’s, The Links Incorporated (1979), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated (1983), Founder and International President of the Cuties on Duty and a Life Member of FAMU National Alumni Association. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00am at Salt & Light Church located at 5736 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Celebration of Life will immediately follow with live streaming. Interment will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Orlando FL.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Terry Funeral Home, Inc. 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
