Annette Florence Bottoms-Blount, a retired legal secretary, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She was 88.
She was born on May 17, 1934, in Philadelphia and was the youngest of nine children born to the late Thomas Barrington Lawrence and Alberta Marie (Brooks) Lawrence.
She was a member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church for 73 years and was on the Nurture Committee for 40 years. She loved writing and sending birthday cards, get-well cards, cards of sympathy and more. She just wanted her congregation to know, "somebody is thinking of you."
She was first married to Leo B. Bottoms and from this union came four children: Laval, Pamela, Anthony and Darold. She later married Lynwood F. Blount in July 1985. They were married for 15 years before his death in 2002.
Bottoms-Blount was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. She attended Brooks Elementary School and Shoemaker Middle School and graduated from Overbrook High School. While attending high school, she worked at Dewey’s as a waitress.
She was later employed at the Pennsylvania Institute of Psychiatry, the State Employment Office in Upper Darby and the Liquor Control Board of Pennsylvania. She also worked for a time at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
She later began working for the City of Philadelphia in positions at the Department of Records; the Free Library of Philadelphia; the Department of Licenses and Inspections, Philadelphia Civic Center; and the Court of Administration in Municipal Court as legal secretary to Judge Lynwood F. Blount from 1974 until retirement in 1998.
Bottoms-Blount also volunteered at the Frontiers International Club for over 40 years. She served under President and CEO Floyd Alston and later under Chairman Robert and Betty Mills.
"Annette was a dedicated, organized, and extraordinary worker," her family said in a tribute. "Many people praised and appreciated her kindness, compassion, and work ethics in all she would do. People would say, "If you want something done complete and right, go see Annette."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice, Charles, Thomas Jr., Theopholis, Alphonso, Victoria, David and Patricia.
She is survived by her children, Laval (Kim), Pamela (Warren), Anthony and Darold (Tasha); grandchildren, Giannelle Bottoms, Christine (Bottoms) Montague and Brianna Butler; great-grandchildren, Christian and Cheyanna Montague; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
