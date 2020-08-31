Annamarie Strawberry, a longtime government worker on the federal, state and local levels, died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was 64.
Strawberry held several positions in government. She was a buyer for the Department of Defense. She was a secretary for state Sen. Vincent Hughes and for former City Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.
She was also a counselor at Haddington Multi-Services for Older Adults (now known as the Geneva Black Building) and before retiring in October 2019 she worked as a clerk for the City of Philadelphia’s License & Inspections Department.
Strawberry was born in Philadelphia to the late Jerome and Rosalie Strawberry on Dec. 21, 1955. She graduated from West Philadelphia Community Free School, a subsidiary of West Philadelphia High School, in 1974.
After that, she attended the first private Black university owned and operated by African-Americans, Wilberforce University in Xenia, Ohio. She majored in biology and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the first historically African-American Greek letter sorority.
A year after having a son, Charles Strawberry, she moved back to Philadelphia to also care for her mother. Strawberry spent much of her time outside of work shopping with her sister Rosalie and taking elderly people in the community around to take care of their essential needs.
According to the family, the two sisters often bought the same outfit in two or three different colors for themselves and the grandchildren. Strawberry loved to serve as a model for Catherine’s Plus Size store fashion shows when her sister was a store clerk.
She also spent as much time as possible serving with her sorority until she couldn’t because of illness.
In addition to her son, Strawberry is survived by a daughter-in-law, Shakela Mills-Strawberry; three grandchildren, Danyelle, Hallel and Yania Strawberry; and other family and friends.
A viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Camphor United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Ave.
