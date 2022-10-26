Anna Louise Allen, mother of Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen, died on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was 90.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1932, to the late Benjamin Eugene Jackson and Mary Maggie Jackson in Pomonkey, Maryland. She was the sixth-oldest of 10 children.
Allen was baptized into the Catholic faith as a child and remained devoted to the church throughout her life.
She attended public school in Charles County, Maryland. There she met and cultivated life-long friendships. In the early 1970s, she earned an associate’s degree in education from Essex County Community College.
In the summer of 1951, she met Lewis Allen while on a trip to Newark to visit a cousin.
By the winter of 1951, Lewis had traveled to Maryland to ask her father’s permission to marry his daughter. They married on April 12, 1952, and settled in Newark. The couple welcomed their first child, Patricia (Allen) Eaddy, in 1953. Four years later, they welcomed their second child, Debbie (Allen) King, and rounded out the trio two years later with the birth of Brenda Allen.
She worked at the local elementary school for several years before returning to industry work. She retired in 1997 when she and her husband left New Jersey to join their daughter Brenda in Massachusetts. After Lewis Allen's death, she settled in Winston-Salem, where she was eventually surrounded by the rest of her family.
She was a caring mother who learned to juggle work and family early in her marriage. Family members relocating to the north and friends in need of accommodation frequently stayed at her house.
"Anna was a master at making a house a home," her family said in a tribute. "She was able to turn a three-bedroom tenement into a cozy, comfortable and inviting domicile ... a place that welcomed family and friends for many years."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carroll (Jack), Joseph, James, William Jackson, Marie Brown, Florence Green and Mary Viola Thompson, and her son-in-law, Michael King.
She is survived by her siblings, Alice McGriff and Doris Mason; daughters, Patricia, Debbie and Brenda; son-in-law, Lawrence (Larry) Eaddy; grandchildren, Yohonda King-Payton (Andre) and Lawrence Lewis Allen Eaddy; great-grandchildren, Zijai King and Kirsten Kinard; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, at Lincoln University, 1570 Baltimore Pike.
Viewing starts at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m.
The service will be live-streamed on the Lincoln University YouTube channel.
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. handled the arrangements.
