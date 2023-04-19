Anna Lee Irvin died at her home in her sleep on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was 61.
She was affectionately known as "Ann" or "Banana" and was born on Oct. 16, 1961, in Philadelphia to the late Frank Lee and Hilda J. Owens.
Early in her life, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.
She attended Philadelphia Public Schools and completed many trades, including child care services, home health, residential services and others.
"She enjoyed the simple things in life, like good food, spending time with friends, and singing the night away," her family said in a tribute. "Anna was a beautiful, free-spirited, generous, kind, and powerful woman. She touched so many lives in her short time on earth. ...
"She was an amazing decorator and dresser and a talented singer. She cherished her family and close friends. She would tell you her most important achievement was raising her children and loving all who loved her back," the tribute said.
She is survived by her life partner, Lamont Jenkins; daughter, Ameenah McCann-Woods; son, Willie D. Conyers Jr.; son-in-law, Lorenzo E. Woods; grandson, Lorenzo E. Woods Jr.; siblings, David, Linda, Robert, Juanita, Frankie and James; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Monday, April 17, at the Second Baptist Church of Germantown.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
