Ann Gillis Waiters, an educator, administrator and founding principal of Bodine High School for International Affairs, died in her home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. She was 84.
She was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 1938, as the only child of the late Ruth Gillis and Charles Thompson.
She graduated from Bensalem High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University and her master’s and doctorate degrees from Temple University.
During her 50-year career as an educator, she was a teacher, adjunct professor, administrator and founding principal of Bodine High School for International Affairs. After retiring as the superintendent of the William Penn School District in Delaware County, Waiters worked as a consultant, developing charter schools in Philadelphia, Arizona and New York.
She was the founder of Maritime Academy Charter High School in Philadelphia and served her community as a member of the Delaware Valley Chapter of The Links, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She also served on the board of her condominium homeowners association.
She received many professional accolades, including the Woman of the Year award by the Women's International Trade Association, the Inspirational Leadership Award from the William Penn School District, and being named a member of the Temple University School of Education Hall of Fame.
She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene, and other family members and friends.
A private service was held on Monday, Aug. 21.
Laurel Hill Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.