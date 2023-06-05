Anita Cornwell, a lesbian feminist, author and cultural worker, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Philadelphia at Wesley Enhanced Living. She was 99.
She was the younger of two children and was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in her grandmother’s house in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Her early life was shaped by her close relationship with her grandmother, Iola. It was her grandmother who invited her to attend the World’s Fair in New York City in 1939, when she was 15. This experience in the North transformed her belief in what was possible for her life and was the impetus that eventually led both her and her mother to move to Philadelphia.
During an interview with Marc Stein, a political activist and award-winning teacher, Cornwell said that while living in the South during the 1920s and 1930s, about the only thing you could be was "maybe like a preacher or a schoolteacher."
She studied journalism at Temple University and graduated in 1948. Thereafter, she began her career as a writer, working for outlets like the Philadelphia Tribune and writing poetry and essays for Feminist Review, Labyrinth, Azalea: A Magazine by Third-World Lesbians, and BLACK/OUT. Her writings dealt with love and family loss while also illuminating the inner workings of heteropatriarchy, misogyny, racism, the Jim Crow South and white supremacy.
"Her life and her work, like the work of Ruth Ellis, spanned a long time period and saw many changes to the material conditions of lesbian lives," said Julie R. Enszer, an editor and publisher. "With her death, we are only beginning to situate and understand the meaning and significance of her work."
Cornwell regularly contributed to both The Ladder and The Negro Digest in the 1950s and was the first prominent Black writer to publicly identify as a lesbian in print. She was also a scholar of Black lesbian studies and wrote the first collection of essays by a Black lesbian, "Black Lesbian in White America," published by Naiad Press in 1983. It chronicles her experiences battling against misogyny, homophobia and racism.
"I have known the author for many years. Anita no longer remembers that she wrote this book, but I got her to sign my copy," Ahavia Lavana said on her Amazon author page in 2011.
In 1989, Anita published a young adult book, "The Girls of Summer." Recognizing the disinterest publishers had in publishing works about Black lesbians and young adult books for girls, Anita filled the lacuna with these transgressive texts.
Feminist organizing was another facet of Cornwell's activism. She helped found the Philadelphia chapter of Radicalesbians and joined the Daughters of Bilitis.
"Anita will be remembered as a generous, tenacious and passionate lover, friend, teacher, mentor, writer and scholar," her family said in a tribute.
She is survived by a host of family members and friends.
An online memorial will be hosted by Briona Simone Jones and SinisterWisdom.org on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. An in-person memorial will be held at William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.
