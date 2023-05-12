Andrea Marcelle Case died on April. 28, 2023. She is survived by her brother, Arthur M. Case, Jr., D.D.S. & family. Service is 11AM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 6757 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19119. Viewing is 10AM. Interment Ivy Hills Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Khalif Mujahid Ali, a tireless gun control advocate, and non profit CEO, dies at 60
- Woman, 21, helped set up prison break in Northeast Philadelphia
- Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
- The Philadelphia Tribune endorsements for Council and other races
- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney creates transition team
- Woman accused of aiding 2 men who escaped from Philadelphia prison
- Pennsylvania Senate seeks SEPTA crimes division in D.A.'s office
- Council seeks ban on supervised injection sites
- Delaware State launches helicopter training program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.