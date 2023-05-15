Andrea Marcel Case, an educator and owner of high-fashion dress and bridal stores, died on Friday, April 28, 2023, after suffering a heart attack at her home in southern Florida. She was 78.
She was the oldest of two children born to the late Arthur Case Sr. and Ruby Case in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, 1944.
She attended Roosevelt Junior High School and Germantown High School, where she graduated in 1961. She also attended special art schools to enhance her skills in art and design. She was brought up in the Church of God and remained a devoted Christian her entire life.
She attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she received her bachelor's degree in art design and education in 1965. She was active in the community and the civil rights movements in the 1960s. She was a member of the Howard Players (a theatrical group) at the university. She also honed her skills as a fashion designer by creating costumes for the theatrical group.
After receiving her degree, she became a school teacher in Philadelphia, teaching art, mathematics and other subjects.
She followed in her parents' footsteps by becoming an entrepreneur and opening a high-fashion dress and bridal store in Germantown. Over the years, she opened numerous stores where she did custom fashion designs, weddings and fashion shows. Her dress stores and boutiques were located on Maplewood Avenue, Chelton Avenue, Germantown Avenue, Cedarbrook Mall, Cheltenham Mall and other locations.
She was civic-minded, wanting to help people in the community have a better life. She sat on the board of directors of the Martin Luther King Foundation. She was also a member of the NAACP, the Eastern Stars, Howard University Alumni and other socially conscious organizations.
She was a world-class traveler, visiting many countries. Over her entire life, she took care of her parents and her younger brother. She helped organize family reunions and family lineage trees and administered several of her family's estates.
"Andrea was a beautiful person in stature and character," her family said in a tribute. "She radiated class and compassion; her soul on this Earth will surely be missed."
She is survived by her brother, Arthur Case Jr., and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 6757 Greene St.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
