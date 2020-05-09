Andre Harrell, iconic music executive behind the success of countless stars, has reportedly died.
Harrell launched the musical careers of Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as singer and actress Mary J. Blige amongst others.
After starting Uptown Records, he would go on to define an era of sound in the 90's.
News of Harrell's passing came late Friday evening, with many learning of the tragic news during an announcement made by DJ D-Nice during his "Quarantine Radio".
No official cause of death has been revealed. Harrell was 59 years old.
