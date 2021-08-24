Andre' Francis Butler, who worked as a youth counselor, died on April 11, 2021. Butler was 67 and resided in Chandler, AZ.
He enjoyed sports such as ping ping, pool billiards, golf, swimming, chess and golf. Butler was a member of the varsity basketball team for Germantown High School. Additionally, he played softball with The Warriors Queen's Lounge softball teams.
Butler was educated at Mifflin Elementary School, Leeds Junior High School and Germantown High School. He also attended Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C.
He traveled extensively. Butler lived in states from coast to coast, but his heart was grounded in Philly, particularly "Pulaski Town." He enjoyed meaningful conversations and various types of music. He was full to the brim with love and was so grateful for life, family, and friends.
He is survived by three children, Andre Jr. (AJ), Cassidy and Julian; brother, Carlo "Rickey" and his wife Carrie; grandchildren; Andre' III, Ajah, Asasiyah, Amir, Aniyae, Ainsley and Ace; daughter-in-law, Rudi; nieces, Kristin, Virginia and Karla; Mother of Cassidy & Julian, and longtime companion, Stephane Osborne, Aunt Toni, and a host of relatives and friends.
The "Celebration of Life" services will take place on Friday, Aug. 27 at Treasures Night Club, 5549 Germantown Ave. from 6 to 10 p.m.
