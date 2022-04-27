Amelia Lydia Stokes, a model and licensed esthetician, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Anaheim Regional Medical Center in Anaheim, California. She was 82.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1939, to the late William Lloyd and Lydia Vivian Stokes. She was the second oldest daughter of 14 children. Stokes graduated from Bartram High School in West Philadelphia and married her high school sweetheart.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on Feb. 3, 1979, and pioneered for over 25 years. She learned to make artful flower arrangements while working in her father's florist shop.
Stokes enjoyed a promising modeling career and received top awards for life insurance sales at Mutual of Omaha. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Philadelphia and the Department of Social Services in Orange County, California. She later became a licensed esthetician.
She traveled to Alaska, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Las Vegas. She was a strong force in her family, bringing them closer by sharing images and stories with loved ones from coast to coast. She enjoyed dancing and had a passion for crafting jewelry.
"Amelia Lydia Stokes is living in the hearts of those she touched, for nothing loved is ever lost, and she is loved so much," her family said in a tribute.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Albert Ford Sr. and Richard Mackey, and her siblings, Jimmy Green, Lloyd Stokes, Kay Dillihay, Curtis Stokes, Phillip Stokes and Evelyn Holley.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Albert Ford Jr. of Corona, California, Lorraine Alisha Smith of San Bernardino, California, and Linda Andrea McQueen of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Andre Ford, Michael Ford, Lawrence Ford, Erica McQueen, Anastasia King, Anthony McQueen and Tiana Mia Gayton; great-grandchildren, Christian, Amani, Lawrence Jr., Daijza, Jake, Christopher, Nikia, Aniyah, Aavyona, Lynda, Ahnore and Thomas V; great-great-grandchildren, Kingston, Hezekiah and Honesty; and siblings, Lillian Wright, Charlotte Braxton, Dorothy Cook, Rita Mack, Linda Chapman, David Stokes and Kathleen Carlisle.
A Zoom memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A private burial at sea service will be held by her family.
