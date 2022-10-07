Alpheus Leonard Bright Sr., a retired pastor, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was 95.
He was the third oldest of 10 children and was born to the late Rev. Sylvester Ralph Bright Sr. and Lucille Lettie Boyer Bright on June 9, 1927, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was raised in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee.
Bright credited his early Christian training and inspiration to his maternal great-grandmother, Cornelia Boyer, who was formerly enslaved, and his mother and father.
He was a 1944 graduate of Florida A&M Demonstration High School. He also held a bachelor of science degree from Florida A&M University, where he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., serving as chaplain. He obtained a bachelor of science degree from Lincoln University and a bachelor of divinity degree and master of divinity degree from Eastern Baptist Seminary in Philadelphia.
He met Bernadine Noblin of Stratford, Connecticut, in 1950. Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. After his return, he and Bernadine married in 1953.
Bright served as a student assistant minister at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester and as assistant to the pastor at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. On Dec. 31, 1958, Bethany Baptist Church called Bright to be their pastor. He pastored Bethany Missionary Baptist Church for 43 years until he retired in 2001.
He also served as moderator of the Eastern Keystone Baptist Association, as a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Association board of directors, as Baptist chaplain for the Philadelphia Youth Study Center, and as chaplain for the Pennsylvania State Senate.
Bright loved athletics. He was a basketball player in high school and college. He occasionally played tennis with William H. Gray, Jr., the president of Florida Normal and Industrial Institute (later renamed Florida A&M University). In addition to golf, he bowled in many city leagues. He loved playing cards, especially pinochle, with family and friends.
He was politically active in West Philadelphia and never missed an election. Reading was one of his passions. Since he was 10 years old, he would read the daily newspaper from cover to cover, fold it back up and give it to his father to read. Also a travel enthusiast, he visited several Caribbean islands, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and Africa.
"Pastor Emeritus Bright loved life and lived it to the fullest," his family said in a tribute. "He had an extraordinary way of making everyone feel special. Most of all, Pastor Emeritus Bright loved the Lord."
He was preceded in death by his son Alpheus Jr. and brothers Sylvester, Arthur, Cornelius and Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine Bright; children, Annette Fallen (Marvin), Cheryl Roberts (Richard), Walter Bright (April) and Pamela Adams (Robert); grandchildren, Kimberly Bright, Lynnette Bright, Tanya Bright, Sherice Bright, Marvin Fallen Jr., (Mercedes), Eric Fallen (Kenisha), Aleasha Hoggard (Alfonso), Roslyn Roberts (Travis), Gavin Bright, Gabrielle Bright, Giavonna Bright, Brianna Adams, Addison Adams and Michael Regusters Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mariah Fallen, Marvin Fallen III, Erin Fallen and Amari Hoggard; siblings, Sarah Smith, Lucille Wilson, Dolores Bass, Richard Bright and Margruetta Hall; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 5749 Warrington Ave.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment and military honors are at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
House of Wright Mortuary and Cremation Services Inc. handled the arrangements.
