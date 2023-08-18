Alma Johnson Fuller, a retired insurance company employee, died at the Springfield Crossing Center in Springfield on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. She was 77.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1946, in Hartsville, South Carolina, the first of eight children born to the late Jerry Johnson and Ophelia Pearson Johnson.
During her early years, she was affectionately known as "Marie," "The Boss" and "Ree."
She accepted Christ at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville under the leadership of the Rev. C.D. Lunn. She later joined White Rock Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. William J. Shaw. She was a dedicated and diligent member of the Sheepfold of Martin Luther, subsequently becoming the coordinator of Andrew Martin Luther and hosting many summer Sheepfold Fellowships in her home.
After completing high school, Fuller moved to Philadelphia and began living with her mother’s sisters, Lela Stone of the 5400 block of Pine Street and Hattie Samuel of South 60th Street.
She began her career at the Opportunities Industrialization Center in the banking industry. She then transitioned to insurance, working first for Colonial Penn Life Insurance and retiring from Philadelphia Health Management Corp.
Dr. Carmen Webb subsequently uncovered her acting skills when searching for African-American women to serve as standardized patients for medical students to learn from. She played women with dementia and other medical conditions, taking props and special trinkets to help with the training of the medical students.
She was a gardener who created landscapes for her home and others. She won a competition with the Philadelphia Horticultural Society and was later a judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show. She became a certified event planner through IAP Career College and curated birthdays, weddings, retirements and special dinners. Extravagant decorating was her specialty.
"Alma’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two children, Sean and Stacey," her family said in a tribute. "She believed in the scripture, 'As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,' and imprinted her religious footprint on her children."
Nathaniel Fuller took an interest in her son at the White Rock Baptist Church Cub Scouts. Eventually, she and Fuller would meet and get married.
She enjoyed cooking just as much as the ones she was cooking for, and lent her culinary skills to many funeral repast fellowships.
She became an administrator at White Rock Baptist Church, and in January she received the Sheepfold Service Award.
"In her last weeks of life, she talked about this journey, asking God to have mercy on her soul," the family tribute said. "Even during her last days, she touched the lives of her roommate and the nursing staff at the Springfield Crossing Center, and it showed in their desire to protect and care for her as if they had known her for her entire life."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, James, Geraldine, Sylvia, Eunice and Ruth; grandson, Trenton Johnson; and son-in-law, C. David Wharton.
In addition to her children and husband, she is survived by her granddaughter, Corshonda "Corey" Johnson; siblings, Dorothy Johnson Harris and Jerry Alvin Johnson; sister-in-law, Cathleen Fuller Wilson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held Aug. 16 at White Rock Baptist Church.
