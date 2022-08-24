Allen Robinson, who owned an auto repair business for 50 years, died on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was 100.
He was born in McBee, South Carolina, on Feb. 24, 1922, to the late George and Ella Nora Robinson.
He was affectionately known as "Pop" or "Mr. Al" and was educated in the McBee school system.
After living in McBee for 17 years, Robinson migrated to Philadelphia with his uncle in search of a better life as his wages were only 35 cents per day.
Robinson's first job in the city was working for his uncle at a repair shop. He also worked at the Philadelphia Rug Mill and for a carpet company. His passion for cars led him to start his own business, A&B Auto Repairs, where he was in business for over 50 years. Every year, he bought a new car, his favorite brand, Cadillac.
Robinson joined the Cornerstone Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor T. Franklin Strange. He was baptized at Cornerstone in 1981 and served as chairman of the trustee board for many years. He was a staple in the Cornerstone church community and was known for acts of kindness and love. Every Mother’s Day, he bought flowers for all of the mothers at the church, and he often loaned money to the less fortunate. Robinson recently joined Faith Emmanuel Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Gregory Mobley Sr.
Every year, Robinson traveled back to McBee to see relatives and friends. Just two weeks before his death, he made one last journey.
Robinson met his future wife, Albertha "Bert" Robinson, in McBee. They came back together later after she moved to Pennsylvania. Robinson often told the story of how he heard a distinctive laugh while out one night in Philadelphia. He knew that laugh belonged to Bert before she turned and showed her face. They were married on April 10, 1946. From this union, five children were born.
He lived for over 70 years in his home on the 2500 block of North 31st Street. He loved watching WWE wrestling, "The Price is Right" and "Let’s Make a Deal."
"Pop was a pillar in the Strawberry Mansion community," his family said in a tribute. "He was loved and respected by all. Pop was always around to offer wisdom and advice when people needed it most. Pop was also quick to speak his mind, to let you know exactly how he felt."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Albertha Robinson; sons, Elvoid Rodgers, Dwayne Robinson Sr. and Elijah Langley; granddaughter, Tamara Robinson; and brother, Thomas James Robinson.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Langley, Ellis Gindraw and Milly Langley; grandchildren, Marlena Ellis (Syree), Dwayne Robinson Jr., Tifphani Johnson (David), James Rodgers, India Rouse, Naomi Washington Gindraw, Darryl Dawson (Vera) and Latisha Langley; daughter-in-law, Clara Robinson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Friday, July 22, at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church.
Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
