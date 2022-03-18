Alice Louise Riley, a retired employee of the School District of Philadelphia and founder of a social service organization, died on Wednesday, March 9. She was 91.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1931, to the late Norfleet and Lula Moore in South Philadelphia. After her father passed away, her mother married the late Charles Nixon Sr. Riley was one of 12 children.
She attended James Alcorn Elementary School, Audenried Junior High School (where she met her lifelong best friend, the late Betty M. Irons), and William Penn High School for Girls. She also took classes at the University of Pennsylvania Pierce Business School, Temple University and the School of Practical Nursing, after which she interned at Episcopal Hospital.
She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was an active member of Williams Temple C.M.E. Church, where she sang her first solo at 5. She played piano and organ at the church for 42 years. She also served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and on the Nurses Board, Flower Club, Missionary Society and Young Adult Choir. In 1952, she began teaching choir music to the Buds of Promise. The choir's name was changed to Miller Jr. Choir, the Intermediate Choir, and finally the Voices of Praise. She organized the Nixon Male Chorus, which originated from the Men's Day Choir. The members named the choir the Nixon Male Chorus in memory of her late mother, Lula Nixon. She started the Acolyte program and the Riley Plan, a fundraising program for the church.
She was the founder and director of a popular senior step group called the Cane Stompers. They donned yellow and blue T-shirts and twirled self-decorated canes as they performed witty chants. A crowd favorite performance was called "Them Dry Bones." Their performances were much sought-after throughout the C.M.E. circuit. Upon the relocation of Williams Temple, Riley began fellowshipping at St. Matthew's C.M.E. Church in Upper Chichester.
She married Frazier Thomas Riley in 1949, and from this union came three children. After being certified as a foster parent, she brought Rosetta Williams-Tolliver into her home, where she lived for 14 years.
She worked for the U.S. Navy for 14 years and received many awards for her service. She worked for the Philadelphia School District for over 27 years and touched the lives of many children at the Alcorn School before she retired in 1993.
She devoted the rest of her life to an organization she established in 1979, First and Last, to create programming for youth and seniors in her community. She and her brother, Leroy, placed a table outside her home, where they offered books and arts and crafts to children and youth in the community. The Noon Day Reading program evolved into a multigenerational social service organization in the Grays Ferry area. Under Riley, who was the CEO, First and Last Inc. received monetary support from local, federal and private sources.
Her multi-ethnic collection of dolls and figurines filled her home. She was also an avid puzzler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Steven Riley.
She is survived by: her children, Bruce Frazier Riley, Karen Alyce Irons (Rev. William M. Irons Jr.) and foster daughter, Rosetta Williams-Tolliver; grandchildren, Corey Riley (Denise), Karl Riley (Ebony), Kiyana Riley, Kraig Riley, William Irons III and Summer Irons; great-grandchildren, Arman, Kayana, Ny’Kayshia, Kani, Kyndal and Kayden; daughter-in-law, Angela Riley; sisters-in-law, Mary Moore and Idella Threet; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at Mt. Zion C.M.E Church, 701 Felton Ave., Sharon Hill, with viewing at 8 a.m. and services following at 10 a.m.
Slater Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
