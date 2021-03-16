Alice Leeberda Shockley, who spent over 30 years as a nurse in Philadelphia, died on March, 8, 2021. Shockley was 89.
After high school, Shockley applied and was accepted to the City of Philadelphia's Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH) Training School for Nurses in 1948. Following graduation, she started her nursing career with PGH in 1952. She worked there and at other City of Philadelphia nursing institutions for the span of her nursing career.
Shockley continued to test to higher levels of nursing, thereby she was promoted through the ranks to be the assistant director of nursing. Shockley was known and respected for being professional, no-nonsense, direct, and honest. She retired from nursing in the City of Philadelphia in 1986 at 55 years old.
In retirement, Shockley's passion for helping people continued through her community service. Shockley was a member of many organizations. She often served as the secretary and on various committees. The organizations included: Neighbors in Action, Point Breeze Community Network Plus, South Philadelphia Homes, Police Department Advisory Board (PDAB), Habitat for Humanity, Neighborhood Advisory Council, Horticultural Society, Town Watch, Women's Revitalization Project, Mamie Nichols House and PGH Alumni Association. She was the recipient of many awards and citations for her community work.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her sons, Chris and Edgar Shockley, as well as stepdaughter Valarie Moyer. She raised her children to be successful adults. She was the matriarch of the large Dennis family that she loved. Most of the family resides in either Virginia or Philadelphia.
Shockley was an ardent reader, and world traveler. She loved history. She traveled to many states in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. Her travels took her internationally to China, Japan, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Canada, Peru, African, and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates. Shockley often journeyed on group trips with Gospel Temple CDC and traveled frequently with her mother, Mamie until her death.
She was a woman of faith. For many years, she was a member of Union Baptist Church, and later became a charter member of Christ Community Baptist Church where she attended for over 40 years. In addition, she attended St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
Shockley was born in Yorktown, Virginia, on June 15, 1931, to Mamie Dennis Newry and Charles Harrod. She was raised by her grandparents Oscar and Mary Dennis in Virginia until school-age when she was sent to South Philly to join her mother who had come earlier looking for a better life.
Shockley attended E.M. Stanton Elementary School, G.W. Barratt Middle School and graduated from South Philadelphia High School in 1947. She was one of a handful of African American enrolled at the then all-female high school.
Shockley was preceded in death by husbands Edgar J. Shockley, Jr. and John Sherman Godwin. She is survived by her sons Christopher (Flash) Shockley, wife Mary, and Edgar J. Shockley III, wife Terri; stepdaughter Valarie Moyer; brother Myron Newry, wife Holly; grandchildren: Brandon Shockley, wife Alison, Jamel Shockley, Morgan Shockley, Terrance Carter, Sr., Antoinette Carter, Tobias Robinson, Clarence Robinson, wife Denise; several great grands and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Alice Shockley to be held in the late spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.