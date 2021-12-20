Alice L. Baldwin, a former nurse supervising administrator, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was 77.
Baldwin was a devoted mother, grandmother and daughter. She was born on April 22, 1944, in Lewistown to the late Wallace Green and Sara Green.
Baldwin graduated from Township High School before moving to Philadelphia in 1961.
As a child, she enjoyed traveling to Florida with her grandmother to visit relatives, where she would spend time playing dominos with her cousins. She loved school and excelled academically.
Baldwin graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital Nursing School in 1966. In her profession as a registered nurse, Baldwin served in many roles including psychiatric nurse, geriatric nurse and nurse supervising administrator in the Lead Program for the City of Philadelphia. She retired from her city position in 2009.
Baldwin remained involved with the AFSCME Union, PGH Alumni of Black Nurses and I&P Associates (Wives Association).
She married her best friend Luther Baldwin Jr. in 1966 and three children were born to their union.
She was affectionately known as Susie, Alice, Mom, Mrs. B, Gi-Gi, Aunt Alice and Green.
In her spare time, Baldwin was often spotted shopping and dining with her grandson, providing medical advice to family and friends, getting her hair done, traveling, enjoying a cup of McDonald’s coffee while watching “The View” and listening to Roberta Flack, Lou Rawls and reggae artist Shaggy.
Baldwin was an avid toy and doll collector. Her choices in the doll collection were almost all African American or ones with the brown tint, consistent with how she selected toys for her children.
“It is important to note her progressive thinking in the ‘70s, when finding Black dolls and Black representation in toys was challenging,” her family said in a tribute.
“Proud of her race and proud of her people, this is just one of the ways she chose to teach her children self-love.”
Baldwin often discussed the famous light show at the John Wanamaker Store in Philadelphia until her last days. That was a favorite of hers and with glee she shared great stories about the light show with her grandson.
Baldwin loved to cook and her famous pound cake, Christmas cookies and deviled eggs were often in demand.
She is survived by: her children, Pamela Marie, Luther III and Malcolm David, and other relatives, Robert Stewart and his son, Robert Stewart, Ann Stewart and Kellee Stewart.
Services will be held Dec. 28 at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Ave. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is private.
