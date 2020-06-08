Alfreda Myers died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Interment: Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA.
When Raquel Saraswati made a call to organize a Jummah prayer in support of Black Lives Matter at City Hall, the Philadelphia Muslim community showed up to fully support.
