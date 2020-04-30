Alfred Augustus Jr.

Alfred (Al) Arthur Augustus Jr. died on April 20, 2020. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m., at the Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.
