Alex Ingram, who was a member of the Philadelphia Gospel Hall of Fame, died Monday, August 31, 2020. Ingram was 62.
Ingram nicknamed 'Al & 'Alex' started playing for the church choir at the Refuge Deliverance Worship Center with his grandmother, the late Reverend Henrietta Betrand, pastor and founder. After that, he joined the school band under the direction of Cecil DuValle and The Gospel Singers at Strawberry Mansion Junior High School under the direction of the late Gabriel Hardeman Jr.
He served as the musical director for the Gabriel Hardeman Delegation for many years. Ingram served as the Music of Minister for the Fellowship Tabernacle Church of Philadelphia under the leadership of Bishop Robert Taylor Sr. He served as assistant music director at Zion Baptist Church in Ambler, Pa., under the leadership of Rev. Gerald Chapman Sr. presently the Minister of Sacred Music at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church of Philadelphia under the leadership of Rev. Glen Spaulding.
Ingram was a proud member of The Recording Academy.
He has written for such artist as the Grammy nominated Gabriel Hardeman Delegation., The Philadelphia Mass Choir of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, The Wilmington Chester Mass Choir, The Savettes of Philadelphia, The Brockington Ensemble, The Tri-State Mas Choir of the Edwin Hawkins Music & Arts Seminar, The GMPA/Philadelphia Fellowship Choir of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Mass Choir and Bishop T.D. Jakes and the Potter's House Mass Choir.
SESAC honored Alex Ingram/Ingram Music Publishing in 1999 with its National Performance Activity Album Award for his Composition "Let's Just Praise the Lord" recorded by Bishop TD Jakes-Live from the Potter's House.
For the last seven years, he participated in and was on the committee for the Philadelphia Soulful Christmas under "Hosanna" featuring Deanna Ransom, which has been nominated for the 2019 Rhythm of Gospel Awards in two categories: Inspirational Song of the Year and Best Recording Artist.
He was musical director for the gospel concert of the 2018 and 2019 Wawa Welcome America "Gospel on Philadelphia Independence Mall." Other forthcoming projects are Willie T. Phillips & The Ministers of Music, Rev. Frederick Bowers IV & The PA State Eastern Regional Mass Choir and The Gospel Music Preservation Alliance, Inc., Philadelphia Fellowship Choir and Northeast Region of the NCGCC recorded live! The full project titled "Rejoice!" from Alex Ingram & Friends.
Ingram was employed by the School District of Philadelphia for 35 years. He worked at Clarence E. Picket Middle School, Walter B. Saul High School, Widener Memorial School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, E.W. Rhodes Middle School, Julia De Burgos Elementary School and Elmwood Elementary School and others. Ingram also lent his gifts to play for student graduations.
Ingram was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 28, 1957. He was the eldest child of five children to the late James Grady Ingram, Sr. and Estelle Maude Ingram. At an early age, Ingram attended Refuge of Deliverance Church under the leadership of his grandmother, the late Evangelist Henrietta Betrand where he developed and cultivated his gift of playing the organ and piano. Ingram successfully matriculated through the Philadelphia School System and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1975. He went on to attend Community College of Philadelphia and studied under the tutelage of professor George Allen.
In 1978, Ingram met the love of his life Robin and they were later married on Oct. 3, 1981. From this union a baby girl girl Alysha was born, his pride and joy.
Ingram while serious and focused on excellence and order had a few idiosyncrasies like his love of Swedish Fish and Twizzlers, Strawberry Haagen Dazs ice cream and butter pound cake. Many know about his meticulousness and desire for perfection in everything not just at church, but even at home.
If there was a crooked picture, he would fix it or a sheet of paper or envelope not in line he had to straighten it. All of his records had to be organized by genre and alphabetical order. In addition, he had a spotless car with is one of a kind license plate, which was the declaration of his life, 4UIPLAY.
Ingram was preceded in death by parents James Grady Ingram and Estelle Maude Ingram. His youngest brother James Grady Ingram Jr. He leaves to cherish precious memories the love of his life for 39 years Robin. One daughter, Alysha. Three siblings, Andrea (Earl), Everett and Millicent. One uncle, William Thorpe (Laura) and one Aunt Fannie Coleman. Nephews: Clinton, Khalis, Marves, Dominic, Thaddeus and Chris. Nieces: Danielle and Rebecca. A host of other family, friends and church family.
Services for Alex Ingram were held at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Sept. 6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.