Albert Jackson, who was the principal of Simon Gratz High School and other Philadelphia schools, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. He was 87.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1934, and was the oldest of five siblings.
In 1958, he received his bachelor of science degree from Hampton Institute, where he played cornerback for the football team.
In 1959, he married Leedrester Watson-Hart. From this union, two sons were born, Keith Reginald and Kevin Lamar.
Jackson was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1961 after serving two years as a commissioned officer. Thereafter, the family relocated from Augusta, Georgia, to Philadelphia.
He went on to earn a master of education degree from Temple University in 1968 and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
Jackson was employed by the Philadelphia School District as principal of several schools, including the Ada H. Lewis Middle School, Beeber Junior High School and Simon Gratz High School.
After retiring from the Philadelphia School District, he formed an educational consulting firm where his expert advice and guidance were requested worldwide.
"Albert was a consummate educator whose devotion extended beyond the classroom," his family said in a tribute.
He is survived by his sons, Keith (Sonya) and Kevin; brother, Homer Jackson (Cassandra); goddaughter, Darneice Shirley; and other family members.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, 25 W. Johnson St.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road.
