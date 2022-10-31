Agnes V. Blackshear, a Catholic school teacher and retired SEPTA cashier, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at The Germantown Home Nursing Facility. She was 95.
She was born on Saturday, March 26, 1927 to the late James Alison Harris and Mabel Catherine Brown Williams in Philadelphia, PA at Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania.
At an early age, she spent her youth in Catholic churches in South Philadelphia, Wissahickon, and Germantown. Saint Mother Katherine Drexel, of the Blessed Sacrament Nuns, was a great inspiration to her because she donated her wealth to Black and Indian orphans. She even considered becoming a nun before marrying.
She placed great pride in education. She attended Saint Peter Claver School, Eleanor Emlen Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School, and graduated from Germantown High School in 1945. Blackshear also went to Villanova University, Manna Bible Institute, and Penn State Abington.
She was a first-grade Catholic school teacher for many years. She married Dr. Warren E. Blackshear, Sr., a podiatric surgeon and jazz pianist, in 1952 at Saint Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church. They honeymooned in Niagara Falls, NY; resided in West Mt. Airy; and spent summers in Pleasantville, NJ and Stamford, Connecticut. From this union came three children.
After her teaching career, she later became one of the first Black cashiers for PTC (now Septa) to work on the Broad Street Subway. Over the years, she led many customers who passed through her turnstyle to Christ. She led a men’s chorus and accompanied many soloists as the first organist at Germantown Christian Assembly (GCA). She started with the Grand Old Gospel Fellowship, later GCA, in 1968, under the leadership of Dr. B. Sam Hart and later Dr. Charles I. Hart. She also played the organ for Montco Bible Fellowship in Lansdale, PA. In her later years, she worked in GCA’s daycare and was active with the Golden Eagles Senior Ministry.
Blackshear traveled to various countries around the world, including Israel, Italy, Nova Scotia (as a missionary), and the Bahamas. In addition to her love of Christ and her desire to educate, she played soccer and field hockey, was an artist, a swimmer, an avid reader, a world traveler, a classically trained organist and pianist, a classical singer, and was a fashionista. She enjoyed fine dining and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. Blackshear, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Lavon), Warren Jr. (Alicia) and Ghislaine; siblings, George Williams Jr. (Joanne) and Joann Killebrew (Leonard); former daughters-in-law, Claretta and Lora; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Germantown Christian Assembly, 610 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 Washington Ln.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Homes, Inc. handled the arrangements.
