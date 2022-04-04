Adia R. Edwards passed on March 24, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Viewing Friday, April 8, 2022, 8:30 - 10:00 a.m., with service at 10:00 a.m., Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, becoming the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
