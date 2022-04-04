Adia R. Edwards

Adia R. Edwards

Adia R. Edwards passed on March 24, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Viewing Friday, April 8, 2022, 8:30 - 10:00 a.m., with service at 10:00 a.m., Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery.

