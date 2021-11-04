Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Hafiz, affectionately known as “Rock” to some and as Abdul to most, died unexpectedly Oct. 21, 2021. He was 58.
Abdul was born May 25,1963, in Philadelphia to Sayida Abdul-Hafiz (mother) and Yusuf Abdul-Hafiz (father). Although Abdul lived all over the world, his last residence was in Aubrey, Texas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a part of the military police operations from 1982 to 1992. Abdul later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix in 2019. He also had several computer certifications that he gained throughout the last 20 years. Abdul’s most current position was at Capital One, where he has worked for eight years, as an IT tech manager on the Cyber, Tech and Data Risk Team within the Top of House Command Center.
In his spare time, he loved taking on home improvement projects, working out, trying new foods, and above all spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching sports — with a special affinity for seeing the Philadelphia Eagles play with his son Pierre Suranto and grandson Jon-Pierre.
Abdul always enjoyed his annual reunions with his Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts friends as well as his military buddies that formed the Berlin Braves Fraternity.
Abdul always had his door open and was willing to help anyone in need. Abdul loved to worship and always has a servitude spirit in everything he did. He gave his life to Christ and was an avid member of One Community Church in Plano, Texas. Abdul was highly involved in the church’s mentorship programs, men’s ministry and Habitat for Humanity. When he was visiting his hometown, he attended Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
“He loved unconditionally, he gave so much and never asked for anything in return and while I know heaven gained an Angel, this earth surely lost one,” Suranto said.
Abdul was known for his energy and personality that could put a smile on people’s face. He had such a way with words, he could move you and touch your heart in such a way with telling stories, he would bring you to tears from laughter.
He was married to Sigrun Dahms from 1985 to 2015. They had three children: Pierre, Aleasha and Alana. Abdul had said he considered being a father “the greatest gift to a man.”
“He never missed a single important moment in my life, even drove far out of his way just to buy my first farmers market pie, often it seemed like he was the glue holding our family together, organizing group calls, always ready with an idea for a way for us to bond, always flooding our lives with his humor and positivity,” said Amira Walker, his youngest sister. “He was someone who seemed to be everywhere for everyone, larger than life, and it is honestly quite surreal to know I won‘t ever see him again. Our family will never be the same.”
Besides his parents, Sayida Abdul-Hafiz (Baba Salaama) and Yusuf Abdul-Hafiz (Parris), he is survived by three sisters: Zainab Moore (Thomas), Atiyya Flournoy (Jerell) and Amira Walker (David); four children: Pierre Suranto (Melanie), Aleasha Abdul-Hafiz, Alana Abdul-Hafiz, and Alexis Abdul-Hafiz; his grandchildren: Jesse, Iliana, Jon-Pierre, Stefan, Amirah, Adrianna and Andre.
Also left to mourn him is his best friend Alfred Pleasure Jr.; his nieces Fazia, Shanice, Nalani, Anisah, Nora, Sadie and Edith Rose, and nephew Jaden. A host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Donna Kirby-Bryant and nephew Jerry Bryant.
Services will begin Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a visitation 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and a celebration of life at 10 a.m. It will be at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 230 W. Coulter St. Masks are required and the service will also be livestreamed on Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Facebook page @enontab. The interment will be private.
There will also be a memorial Nov. 20 at Abdul’s home church, One Community Church in Plano, Texas.
