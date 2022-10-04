Obit Charles Fuller

FILE - Playwright Charles Fuller appears at a news conference on April 14, 1982, in Philadelphia, Pa. Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed “A Soldier’s Play” who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, died of natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Toronto. He was 83. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham, File)

 Bill Ingraham

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.