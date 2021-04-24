2: Severe obesity raises the risks of COVID-19
4: Obesity among Black women is outrageously high
6: The underused weight loss option: bariatric surgery
7: New drug may be game changer for obese patients
8: Pandemic has worsened childhood obesity epidemic
9: The GirlTrek solution: Black women walk to heal
10: How to lose weight: Burn more calories than you eat
ALSO NEED:
The Philadelphia Tribune logo, with the icon
Part 1 of 8-part health series / May 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.