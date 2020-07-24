FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with former President Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor's response to the pandemic. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)