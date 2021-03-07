New York Attorney General Letitia James was only a few months into her second term as New York City’s public advocate when, over a few hours during a dinner party with friends, a stunning twist of fate put her on a collision course with the state’s most powerful man, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In a report published on the evening of May 7, 2018, by The New Yorker, then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was leveled with a series of domestic and sexual abuse allegations. Within hours — by the time dessert came around, James recounted later that year — Schneiderman had announced plans to step down. The next week, James declared her candidacy to replace him.
That November, James was elected New York’s attorney general, the first Black person and woman to win statewide office. On the same night, Cuomo won his third term. The pair, who exchanged endorsements that spring, made for strange political allies. James is a favorite of New York progressives, Cuomo their longtime rival and antagonist. But the support of the governor proved too much to turn down and, despite some grumbling on the left, James joined his ticket.
Now, with Cuomo facing calls for his resignation following two allegations of sexual harassment and an accusation that he made unwanted advances on another woman at a 2019 wedding, James is poised to lead an investigation that could derail his political career. After a very public back-and-forth last weekend, Cuomo agreed — after twice pushing for arrangements that would cut off or limit James’s role in the probe — to formally refer the matter to her office. James is now at the helm of an independent civil inquiry into the governor’s behavior. Her office is currently seeking outside counsel, which will be armed with subpoena power and the ability to depose Cuomo as the investigation, which could last for months, gets underway.
For both Cuomo, who, during his own turn as attorney general, launched damaging investigations into two governors, and James, the stakes are clear — and steep.
“He’s saying that nothing inappropriate happened. If the investigation shows that something inappropriate did happen, I think he would have to resign,” New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, told CNN on Wednesday.
An assortment of New York politicos interviewed for this story split on whether James should be lionized for her courage in standing up to the powerful governor, or regarded as a shrewd politician who read the room and, with cover from high-ranking state officials calling for a truly independent investigation, refused anything less. The reality, others argued, fell somewhere in between.
Bill Lipton, who ran James’ first two campaigns and served until recently as the liberal New York Working Families Party state director, suggested that Cuomo, the party’s longtime political rival, had underestimated James.
“Tish James stood up to him, he tried to meddle in his own investigation. Tish knows how to do her job. And she flatly rejected that, correctly, because of the conflict of interest,” Lipton said. “He had nowhere to go, so he caved.”
James’s office declined to comment on the investigation.
Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and, in a news conference on Wednesday, offered a qualified apology to a former staffer who accused him of harassment, claiming that he did not realize she had been made “uncomfortable” by his comments.
But the governor also mixed in streaks of defiance when confronted with growing calls for his resignation.
“I do not believe that I have ever done anything in my public career that I am ashamed of. I didn’t know that I was making her uncomfortable at the time, I feel badly that I did,” Cuomo said. “I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed.”
A senior Democrat in New York who has worked with both Cuomo and James said the attorney general’s true test is still ahead of her — and that “different offices from (former Attorney General Eliot) Spitzer to Cuomo to Schneiderman all handled these kinds of things very differently depending on the leadership style of the attorney general.”
“There’s two schools of thought: one is you’re more active, you have potentially more opportunity to inform the outcome. If you’re more hands-off, then you have a little less ownership if it is an unfavorable outcome,” said the strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe. “I think that the less-is-more approach to this stuff has really served her quite well thus far.”
