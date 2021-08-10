Tarla Atwell was overseeing her family's hair-care manufacturing company when a maintenance worker severed his finger. "I didn't know what to do, so I put him in my car and just drove to an urgent care clinic," she says. Although the incident was in 2015, Atwell, an attorney in Jefferson, Ga., vividly remembers her overwhelming sense of panic. "Maybe with training I could have stopped the bleeding."
Now, after recently completing the American Heart Association's Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED course, she feels more confident in her ability to render aid until help arrives.
Atwell said the impetus to finally enroll in a course came from her desire to help her loved ones. "Many members of my family, including my grandmother, are in their 90s. What better way to help them than with this knowledge?"
More often than not, those who take a basic lifesaving class use those skills on friends or family rather than a stranger, said Janet Schulte, the certification coordinator teaching lifesaving techniques to students, faculty and staff at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
A reason cited for taking a course: It can make a real difference. According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival. About 57% of victims who receive a shock from an AED administered by a bystander before emergency help arrives are more likely to survive. Still, not enough of us know what to do.
That could be because many find courses confusing and overwhelming, said Schulte, who has been an American Heart Association volunteer for 40 years. Today's curriculum has been shortened and simplified, Schulte added, making it easier for a layperson to perform certain skills.
"The science has shown us that we can standardize CPR to 30 compressions and two breaths, regardless of the victim's age," she says. "Instead of spending a large portion of class learning how to check someone's pulse, which can be hard to learn, you now check their breathing."
Hybrid training, a mix of internet course work and in-person training, is more convenient and was a popular option during the worst stages of the pandemic. But experts interviewed encourage full in-person training, which takes about four to six hours for first aid, CPR and AED instruction. "Even if you know what to do, having the confidence to do it in an actual situation is key," says David Markenson, chief medical officer for American Red Cross Training Services. "That confidence comes with taking a course."
Dave Moschner, owner of CPR Colorado, a private company that provides CPR and first-aid training to the general public and businesses, agrees. "The difference between online and in-person is huge, because you learn from hands-on practice and other people's questions," he says. "One of my goals is to teach why we do certain things, not just the numbers. For example, you need that personal instruction to understand that you aren't going to hurt a person doing CPR. You may break a rib or two during chest compressions, but you can't make a dead person worse."
According to Markenson, although current first-aid classes still teach general principles, they now focus on students as the true first responders for family, friends or co-workers. "We teach what you can do to make a difference before EMS arrives. Then, we provide reference materials you can look up when time permits for non-life-threatening situations, such as minor cuts or burns. We reinforce calling 911 for help, because you want EMS coming, and, in the meantime, that 911 operator is trained to coach you on what to do."
Finding a class is as easy as conducting an online search. Decide in advance what you want to learn: CPR only or CPR/AED plus first aid. The first-aid component covers how to recognize and deal with choking, breathing emergencies, seizures, stroke, burns, external bleeding and other injuries and illnesses. A variety of courses are available through the American Red Cross (redcross.org/take-a-class) or the American Heart Association (cpr.heart.org).
Accredited private companies, such as CPR Colorado, are another option. If you opt for an independent facility, call and ask what curriculum it's following. The answer should be the latest American Heart Association, Red Cross and/or Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) guidelines, currently from 2020. Will there be an in-person skills session? Is there an office you can call to ask questions if you don't understand a specific part of the course?
Avoid any training that gives you a card for watching a video. "Many online courses say they are AHA/ECC compliant and will issue cards for $14 to $20, but they really are not truly compliant," Moschner says. "The AHA/ECC guideline requires 'hands-on' skills."
Courses vary in price based on location and scope, typically from $50 to $125 per person. Independent operators may be a bit more budget-friendly, and some offer group discounts. Certification is valid for two years.
The free American Red Cross First Aid app (redcross.org/apps) offers instant guidance about how to perform CPR, use an AED, control bleeding and execute other skills. Or activate Red Cross Skills for Alexa-enabled devices to learn what to do during a variety of first-aid scenarios, including those requiring CPR.
