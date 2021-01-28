In this May 26, 2020 photo released by Nucleus Network/ABC, clinical trial participants are monitored during Novavax COVID-19 vaccine testing in Melbourne, Australia. On Thursday, Novavax said its vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work - though not quite as well - against new mutated strains of the coronavirus circulating in that country and South Africa.

— Patrick Rocca/Nucleus Network/ABC via AP