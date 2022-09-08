LaDeva Davis, South Philadelphia native and a renowned Philadelphia dance instructor and choreographer, died early Thursday following a massive stroke, according to a statement from family members.
Davis, 78, was a founding faculty member of the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) and has been an instrumental dance instructor since the school opened in 1978. She had been a Philadelphia public school employee for almost 50 years.
Davis was called "a pillar in our school community, inspiring and caring for so many students over the years and creating opportunities for our students to thrive. To say she will be missed is an understatement," according to a statement sent out to parents of CAPA students Thursday afternoon.
Davis began her career teaching music at the now defunct Bartlett Junior High School at 11th and Catherine streets from 1965 to 1978.
She had a bachelor's degree in music education from The Philadelphia Musical Academy (now the University of the Arts). Davis taught vocal, instrumental music and dance to inner-city kids who sometimes had no interest or motivation for anything artistic. She had served on the Steering Committee for Dance & Theater Certification for Teachers; PA Arts Education Council; and was Modern, Jazz and Hip-Hop Instructor for the Chester Fine Arts Center. Davis also taught tap classes at Swarthmore College for several years.
From Philadelphia to Florida to California, Davis' CAPA Dance Company participated in the National High School Dance Festival. Her dancers have always won many scholarships to colleges and universities as well as exclusive spots in intensive dance programs.
Many of her dancers have gone on to Sesame Place Productions, Disney Productions in Florida and California, Broadway productions.
They have also landed positions in renowned dance companies such as Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, American Ballet Theatre as well as local companies Eleone Dance Theatre and Philadanco.
Some have even started their own dance companies, i.e., Leon Evans and Jaye Allison — Leja Dance Theatre; Shawn Lamere Williams — Eleone Dance Theatre; Bernard Gaddis — Las Vegas Modern Dance Repertory Theatre and Michael Susten — Xhale Dance Company.
In addition to her work with CAPA and as an instructor, Davis wore many other hats. She served two consecutive terms as president of the Board of Directors for Joan Meyers Brown's Philadanco. She was Choreographer-in-Residence for the Ritz Theater of Oaklyn, New Jersey's 2002 Summer Stock production of Bye, Bye, Birdie and was asked back to be guest co-choreographer for their Fall presentation of "Annie Get Your Gun." She even choreographed the Clevemore Fancy Brigade for the Philadelphia Mummer's Parade.
Her talents could also be seen in commercial spots for the American Red Cross Association, as well as for Ponderosa Restaurants, Sesame Place, Action News, Visions, New York Communications and Kroger Financial Center - Midwest Stations.
She had also been a choreographer for the WPVI-TV Thanksgiving Day Parade and Washington's Cherry Blossom Parades for several years.
She had worked in professional theater as well on Broadway. Davis performed with such notables as the legendary Josephine Baker, Pearl Bailey, Natalie Cole, Billie Dee Williams, Danny Thomas, Jamie Farr, Alan King, Jimmy Walker and Gregory Hines.
In 2007, she was nominated for a Grammy, along with co-producer Ira Tucker Jr., former publicist for Stevie Wonder. Together they produced the Dixie Hummingbirds' CD, "Still It Keeping Real: Last Man Standing."
Her family that they will set a date for a service in her honor within the next few days.
The family has asked that any condolences be sent to the attention of Kristen Reid, 235 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
