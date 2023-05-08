Police are investigating after a gun was fired in a first-floor bathroom of E.W. Rhodes Elementary School, in North Philadelphia.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:25 a.m., at the school, along the 2900 W. Clearfield Street, and no one was injured during the incident.
Police said the weapon had been recovered, but did not disclose if there had been an arrest made in this incident.
In a statement, officials at the school said the school went on lockdown after the weapon was fired, though classes resumed after it was determined that there was no ongoing threat.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
