A Norristown man was arrested over the weekend for recently hanging an effigy with the racial epithet written on it.

According to Norristown Police reports, Harlan Udis was charged with four counts of harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct for tying the human figure from a satellite dish facing the north side of the Norristown’s district court building on Dec. 3.

According to the police complaint, Udis has established a history of making Magisterial District Court Judge Gregory Scott the target of disturbances and stalking. Scott is Montgomery County’s first Black district judge. Now 32, he was the youngest sitting Judge in Pennsylvania when he was sworn in as a Magisterial District Judge in the 38th Judicial District on Dec. 21, 2015.

The report also said Scott informed authorities that he has been continuously harassed by Udis. Scott has also alerted the Norristown Police Department about multiple occurrences of lewd and racist acts of hate committed by Udis.

One incident occurred on March 17 when NPD respond to a call that Udis left a package for Scott at the rear door of the district court building that read “Judge Scott= Bad Niger”[sic] and a sign with “ Judge Scott is a Dickfour” written across it.

Udis was arrested and charged with harassment and stalking,

On Oct.16, Udis was found near the rear door of the courthouse with his pants around his ankles urinating and making sexually explicit comments. He then returned on Oct. 21, and approached a district court staffer who was exiting the building for lunch, and made unwanted sexual comments.

For his latest act, Udis' bail was set at $20,000, unsecured. He is expected to appear for a preliminary court hearing on Dec. 23.