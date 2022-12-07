Norain G. Hammond, a retired seamstress, bank employee and Avon sales representative, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was 97.
She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Iva, South Carolina, to the late Rev. Joseph B. Sherard Sr. and Mary L. (Collins) Sherard. She was the youngest of nine children.
She attended school in Anderson, South Carolina, until moving to Philadelphia, where she graduated from William Penn High School.
Hammond sewed for many years, then learned to be a keypunch operator and acquired a position at what is now Wells Fargo Bank.
After many years she retired and became an accomplished Avon beauty representative. She was a member of the President’s Club because of her outstanding sales records.
She married Watson P. Hammond Sr., and three children came from this union: Mary, Watson Jr. and Ralph.
Hammond enjoyed activities at Center in the Park of Germantown. She was active in the pottery classes at the community center and created many interesting works of art. Some of her creative works were sold during art shows at the Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia.
She loved to play pinochle and was a card room monitor. She was honored at the annual volunteer luncheon at Center in the Park.
Hammond was a member of the New Bethel A.M.E. Church for over 55 years. She served as a member of the hostess (now hospitality) ministry and the pastor’s aide committee. She was an honoree at the women’s fellowship ministry luncheon.
She enjoyed various trips with the ushers of New Bethel A.M.E. Church and was able to visit many destinations in the U.S. and beyond.
Hammond spent the last four years at Wyndmoor Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo and other activities and fellowship time.
Hammond was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Agzie, Joseph, Juanzo, Segra, Omema, Zeora, Votia and their spouses; niece, Tonzie Sherard; and nephews, Juanzo Jr., Tyrone, Albert and Keith.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Cliett (Eugene); sons, Watson Hammond Jr. (Ann Marie) and Ralph B. Hammond; grandchildren, Desmond E. Cliett Sr., Wayne and Mary Hammond, Ralph Hammond, Kia, Kari, Candida, Little Ralph, Perry, Xavier, Tia and Mia; great-grandchildren, Desmond Jr., Lena, Diane, Marilyn Simone and Lanita; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at New Bethel A.M.E. Church of Germantown, 6153 Germantown Ave.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral.
