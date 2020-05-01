Nolan Atkinson Jr. is moving on after four years of serving as Philadelphia’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
The 77-year-old said this was an ideal time for the office to have new leadership. His resignation is effective May 8.
“I think this is a period where there needs to be some significant changes in how the city responds to this pandemic that we’re all experiencing and that a younger team can lead the office just as well, if not better, than I have,” Atkinson said of his decision.
“I now believe that rather than waiting until the end of the year, now was the best time to step down.”
Deputy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Nefertiri Sickout will fill Atkinson’s post on an interim basis. A search for a permanent replacement is underway.
Atkinson reports directly to Mayor Jim Kenney on diversity and inclusion issues, specifically addressing the barriers that keep the city’s workforce racially and economically divided.
“When I established the City’s first Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in January of 2016, I selected Nolan to build the Office from the ground up, drawing upon his years of advocacy and service for Philadelphia’s diverse communities,” Kenney said in a written statement.
“Under Nolan’s leadership, the Office has become a formidable advocate for diverse and equitable programs in City government, and I have relied on him to provide capable advice and counsel on sometimes sensitive diversity matters.”
Business leaders such as Steven Scott Bradley, the chairman of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have also turned to Atkinson for insight. He said Atkinson championed the chamber and often supported the organization’s events.
“He has always been very accessible,” Bradley said.
“He always shared his wisdom and knowledge.”
He says Atkinson often provided him with words of encouragement as he advocates for minority-owned businesses.
Bradley said the widely respected leader also attended meetings held by numerous organizations in the city.
“He wasn’t one that would sit in the office,” he said.
“He was definitely out there on the battlefield, versus sitting in the office at this point in this career. He was visible.”
Atkinson’s office has been working to build a more inclusive city workforce as it relates to race, ethnicity, disability, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.
“One of the things that we did is we raised the level of discussion around the importance of diversity recruitment in the city,” he said.
“I think most city departments are really making a concerted effort to make sure that there are diverse candidates in the recruitment pool and that they are committed to making sure that the hiring process is fair and equitable.”
Under Atkinson’s direction, the office instituted citywide diversity, equity and inclusion training for city employees. They have also developed equitable policies to be used throughout city government.
“This is something that did not exist when I came into the government and we gradually spent a lot of time on equity and those (policies) are now beginning to be incorporated in everything from the city’s response to this pandemic to try and make sure that equitable principles are followed, to making sure that there were equitable programs in all of the departments,” Atkinson said.
He also highlighted the establishment of city resource groups for employees that are focused on professional development in various ways. Resource groups now exist for women of color, men of color, people with disabilities and new and expecting parents.
Atkinson had a lengthy career as an attorney before he joined city government in 2016. He first began practicing law in the 1960s and litigated commercial matters, representing banks, insurance companies and other businesses in major disputes.
He formerly served as the chief diversity officer at Duane Morris LLP and was a partner at Atkinson & Archie PC and Zack, Myers & Atkinson.
He is a founder of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group, a consortium of law firms and corporations committed to increasing diversity in Philadelphia’s legal profession. Atkinson served as a co-chairman of the Conference of Minority Partners in Majority Corporate Law Firms, a constituent entity of the American Bar Association’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession.
He has taught trial advocacy at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Temple University.
He received the A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 2014. The award recognizes the accomplishments of a lawyer or judge who has demonstrated dedication to the legal profession and the minority community through civil, community or legal service.
“He’s been a leader in every field that he has worked in and as the first diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the City of Philadelphia, he set a benchmark that will be hard to follow,” said Robert W. Bogle, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune.
“He always encouraged others and demonstrated outstanding leadership.”
