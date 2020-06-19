With a name like Alligator Pond, you would think that the pond got its name from the alligators swimming in it.

Rather Alligator Pond is a fishing village located on the southwestern coast of Jamaica in the parish of Manchester and contains no alligators. Most Caribbean people have gotten into the habit of using the names interchangeable because as far as they are concerned, they are one in the same. Po-tah-toe, Po-tah-to — alligator and crocodile, respectively.

The fact of the matter is that these are two different reptiles. Alligators tend to live in colder climates while crocodiles live in warmer climates; crocodiles grow much larger (14 to 17 feet) while alligators are smaller (10 to 15 feet); crocodiles have a longer v-shaped snout while alligators have a rounded snout.

The American Crocodile, whose scientific designation is Crocodylus acutus, can be found in the greatest numbers from St. Thomas to Westmoreland along the southwestern coast of Jamaica. There are fewer in Hanover and Trelawny.

This crocodile species is very vital to the wetlands of several islands. As a matter of fact, they can be found not only in Florida but also in Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

It is no accident that there is a picture of a crocodile on the Jamaican Coat of Arms because the reptiles have inhabited the island even before the indigenous Arawak Indians who Italian explorer Christopher Columbus encountered on Hispaniola.

These creatures are now on the verge of being extinct in the Caribbean after surviving the loss of habitat as well as illegal hunting for their meat and skin over the decades.

The National Environment and Planning Agency had to step in and get the government to pass Jamaica’s Wildlife Protection Act, which penalizes anyone found with any parts of a crocodile in their possession or found harming them in any way. The penalty is $100,000 JA or up to two years in prison.

The government is working to educate locals about how the reptiles’ benefit the ecosystem through public announcements and videos, title “Lord of the wetlands.”

Officials want people to realize the environmental importance of the apex predator — those highest on the food chain. If the scaly creatures disappears, it changes the dynamics of the wetlands.

“Growing up in Jamaica in the 1960s,” said Rennick Guy of Upper Darby, “I always heard about people being attacked and eaten by crocodiles. Quite naturally, as a kid, I was always on edge when me and my friends went to the river to swim.

“Sightings of a croc would generate such fear that if one got killed or severely injured, everyone would deem this justifiable for the safety of the community. The mindset back then was community safety. Conservation was not on the radar,” he added.

“In retrospect, my fear was not based on facts. It was based on hearsay,” explained Guy.

Furthermore, he pointed out that there were no reported attacks in the 20 years that he lived in Portland, Jamaica.

“I can recall when Dustin Jake acquired an abandoned farm in the hills of Portland,” Guy said. “People in the nearby community were shocked when the word got out that Jake was raising crocodiles.

“There were many stories about Jake eating and selling crocodile meat,” he said. “Whether or not there was proof of Jake’s unusual diet just the thought of it was enough to keep most people away from him because back then no one could envision eating such a “monster.”

Scientific research has proven that crocodiles have been on this planet since the days when dinosaurs walked the Earth. The fact that their species are still in existence speaks to the adaptability of this creature.