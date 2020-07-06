Nine people were killed and 19 were injured in 19 shooting across the city this holiday weekend.

Philadelphia police data show the shootings bring the total number of homicide victims in the city so far this year to 210 — 27% more than the same time last year.

“This weekend’s terrible toll of multiple shootings and deaths from gun violence is shocking, disturbing and requires a comprehensive response from the City,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a written statement released Monday.

He noted that “the City is on pace for its highest homicide total since 2007.”

Clarke, who represents District 5, said, “The deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the unrest triggered by George Floyd’s murder, escalating poverty, broiling summer heat and a flood of illegal guns have created a toxic mix of despair in our City, and we must address it.”

City Council has authorized work to prepare a lawsuit against the Commonwealth for its failure to enact stronger gun laws, and the administration is preparing to roll out a group violence intervention strategy, Clarke said. “We need all this and more.”

Children were among the shooting victims this holiday weekend; a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were killed, and an 11-year-old girl was injured.

The violent weekend began at about 1:20 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a radio call of “a person with a gun/gunshots” in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. When they arrived, police said, officers discovered 30-year-old Raheen Myers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Police transported Myers to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced around 1:30 a.m. Two males dressed in all black were seen running from the scene but no arrests have been made.

Six hours later, 24-year-old Ahmad Morales was shot multiple times on the 1200 block of South 24th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city, police said. He was taken by private vehicle to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital where he was pronounced around 7:30 p.m.

The 6-year-old boy was shot in the left side of the chest at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday inside a home in the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in the Holmesburg section of the city, police said. A family member rushed the young boy to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, but the child ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police have not disclosed the identity of the little boy or revealed the nature of the shooting.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, 37-year-old Desiree Shaffer-Perez was shot in the chest 12 times in the Harrowgate section of the city, police said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m. Police said they have made an arrest, but they did not identify the suspect.

Police said Albert Lee, 27, of Point Breeze, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim a 30-year-old white man, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Across town, in North Philadelphia, 43-year-old Abdul Lamar Davis was found in the street with gunshot wounds to the back of the head, face and body around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:55 p.m.

Police responded to a double shooting in Port Richmond at about 6:30 p.m. and had two victims transported to Temple University Hospital. Kevin Selby, 22, was shot multiple times in the body and succumbed to his injuries around 6:45 p.m., police said. The second victim, a 29-year-old Hispanic man was shot once in the leg and was listed in stable condition, police said.

About two hours later, police said, officers responded to a triple shooting in Overbrook. Police said they found 15-year-old Angelo Walker dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, a 36-year-old Black man with a gunshot wound to his right buttock, and a 35-year-old Black man with a gunshot wound to his left chest. All three victims were taken to Lankenau Medical Center where the teen was pronounced around 11:15 p.m. The remaining two victims were listed in stable condition.

There were 10 other shootings over the holiday weekend in Philadelphia that left 19 people injured, including an 11-year-old girl.