The Nile Swim Club, located at 513 S Union Ave in Yeadon, will provide food for up to 1,000 families this Friday.

Through its partnership with the Blessings of Hope food pantry, the community staple will distribute a variety of perishable and non-perishable pre-packaged meal boxes weekly, until the end of this year.

“I got a phone call from an agency that normally receives food in Philadelphia and they asked if we can take the food out to Delaware county,” said Anthony Patterson, Nile Swim Club President.

“I told them that I would be glad to do so and we started out with taking maybe a couple of hundred boxes and distributing them,” said Patterson.

Over the course of a few weeks the distribution went from providing a few hundred meals to up to 1,000 food boxes per week.

“I reached out to an organization called Blessings of Hope and they were gracious enough to say that they can deliver 1,000 boxes of food every Friday at 10 am,” said Patterson.

The Nile Swim Club is the nation’s oldest and first African American owned swim club in the country. It stretches over four and one half acres of land in Yeadon borough, Delaware County, Pa.

The historic African-American nonprofit has been serving the community since opening its doors in 1959 and is continuing a long legacy of commitment to the Black community with new programs and initiatives such as the food distributions.

“We’ve been doing this for three months now. We distribute the food to our community until it is all gone. We stay out there until about twelve to one o’clock, so about, two to three hours.There are very long lines,” said Patterson.

According to Patterson the line at times reaches Union Avenue.

“Between the pandemic and the loss of employment in our country, this is very much needed for our community,” he said.

“I have family and friends, and fraternity members that I know who are out of work due to the pandemic. I have no problem with providing and helping out our community and folks as needed,” said Patterson.

The Nile Swim Club president is no stranger to adversity or stepping up when the opportunity presents itself. After averting a closure nearly two years ago and now amid the financial uncertainty COVID-19, Patterson and his board opened the Nile for children and their families to enjoy during the pandemic.

“We believe our founders would be extremely proud of our new board. The Nile Swim Club has been such an integral part of our community and this is just another extension of it,” said Patterson. “It is tough out here right now.”

While Patterson and the rest of the board are figuring out ways to relieve and support the people in their community. He also explains that they need the continued support of the community as well.

“We still have a need for membership,” said Patterson. “Jeff Brown re-did our basketball court for us and we have a program called, No Child Will Drown in Our Town, which provides free swimming lessons,” said Patterson.

The club is hopeful that they can draw at least enough members to cover staff salaries as they face challenges due to COVID-19.

“What Anthony was trying to do seemed important to me because of the historical significance of the club and also I know that it is important to give young people positive things to do with their time and to have options for them,” said Jeff Brown, owner of the Brown Shop Rites.

Brown first learned of Patterson while reading an article in the Philadelphia Inquirer about Patterson's efforts to save the swim club.

“I called Anthony up and I told him that I would like to help him,” said Brown.

“Anthony thought the basketball courts would be the most important, so we agreed to do it and I did it. The total restoration was $30,000 and we paid for the whole thing, Pepsi helped us too,” said Brown.

Brown believes that the main focus should be helping one another right now.

“It is a really difficult time, and I think we need to think about how can we help each other because the city and the state are not in good shape financially,” said Brown.

“So things that we would normally expect them to help us maybe they are not in the position to do it right now. So I think we need to help each other,” he said.

Brown is also the founder of Uplift Solutions a non profit in the city of Philadelphia. Uplift has Philly Food Rescue, a project that rescues food that doesn’t get sold in restaurants, grocery stores or farms and brings it to public housing and other destinations so that people who are struggling can get the food.

“What Anthony is doing with meals is something that we believe in,” said Brown.

"We have a mission to bring joy to the lives of the people we serve.”