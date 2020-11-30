The Nile Swim Club in Yeadon will continue its goodwill campaign in treating as many as 1,000 families with food packages on Fridays.

Through its partnership with the Blessings of Hope food pantry, the community landmark will distribute a variety of perishable and non-perishable pre-packaged meal boxes weekly throughout December.

“I got a phone call from an agency that normally receives food in Philadelphia and they asked if we can take the food out to Delaware County,” said Anthony Patterson, president of the swim club at 513 S. Union Ave.

“I told them that I would be glad to do so and we started out with taking maybe a couple of hundred boxes and distributing them,” he said.

Over the course of a few weeks, the distribution went from providing a few hundred meals to up to 1,000 food boxes a week.

“I reached out to an organization called Blessings of Hope, and they were gracious enough to say that they can deliver 1,000 boxes of food every Friday at 10 a.m.,” said Patterson.

The Nile Swim Club is the nation’s oldest and first African-American-owned swim club in the country. It has been serving the community since 1959 on land that stretches over 4.5 acres in Yeadon, just outside of Philadelphia.

“We’ve been doing this for three months now. We distribute the food to our community until it is all gone. We stay out there until about twelve to one o’clock, so about, two to three hours. There are very long lines,” said Patterson.

“Between the pandemic and the loss of employment in our country, this is very much needed for our community,” he said.

“I have family and friends, and fraternity members that I know who are out of work due to the pandemic. I have no problem with providing and helping out our community and folks as needed,” said Patterson.

The Nile Swim Club president is no stranger to adversity or stepping up when the opportunity presents itself. After averting a closure nearly two years ago and now amid the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, Patterson and his board opened the facility for children and their families to enjoy during the pandemic.

“We believe our founders would be extremely proud of our new board. The Nile Swim Club has been such an integral part of our community and this is just another extension of it,” said Patterson. “It is tough out here right now.”

While Patterson and the rest of the board are figuring out ways to relieve and support the people in their community. He also explains that they need the continued support of the community as well.

“We still have a need for membership,” said Patterson. “Jeff Brown re-did our basketball court for us and we have a program called, No Child Will Drown in Our Town, which provides free swimming lessons,” said Patterson.

The club is hopeful that it can draw at least enough members to cover staff salaries in the face of challenges brought on by COVID-19 requirements and restrictions.

Brown, owner of the Brown Shop Rites, says the main focus should be helping one another right now.

“It is a really difficult time, and I think we need to think about how can we help each other because the city and the state are not in good shape financially,” he said.

“So things that we would normally expect them to help us maybe they are not in the position to do it right now. So I think we need to help each other,” said Brown, the founder of Uplift Solutions, a nonprofit with a project that rescues food that doesn’t get sold in restaurants, stores and farms.