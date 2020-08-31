On Twitter, actress and comedian Niecy Nash posted a photo of her wedding Monday afternoon to Jessica Betts.

It was surprise to fans for the star who is known for her appearances on shows like “Claws,” “Scream Queens,” and “Reno 911!.”

On Twitter, Nash calls herself “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts.” The actress’ legal name is Carol Denise. Nash had been married previously to Jay Tucker and Don Nash.

In the photo, Nash appears in a wedding gown, after a ceremony with Jessica Betts, her wife. Betts is a musician.

Well wishes flowed in online from celebrities including director Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Kym Whitley, Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi and Halle Berry.

Her wife appeared on “Claws” in an episode where her character, Desna Simms, gets married to Dr. Gregory Ruval in an episode that wraps up the show’s second season.

She filed for divorce from her second husband Tucker in December, and the divorce was finalized in March.

Nash hosted the Style Network show “Clean House” from 2003 to 2010, for which she won an Emmy Award in 2010. As an actress, she played the role of Deputy Raineesha Williams in the Comedy Central comedy series “Reno 911!” (2003–2009). She received two Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominations for her performance as nurse Denise “DiDi” Ortley in the HBO comedy “Getting On” (2013–2015). She also starred as Lolli Ballantine on the TV Land sitcom “The Soul Man” (2012–2016), and played Denise Hemphill in the Fox horror-comedy anthology series, “Scream Queens” (2015–2016).