Left: Frederick Douglass "Fritz" Pollard, was an Ivy League football star before becoming the first Black head coach and the first Black quarterback in professional football. Handwritten “All-American 1919 Brown University Akron 1920-1921” is inscribed on his photo. — Brown University, Providence, RI 1921

Right: In 1988, Doug Williams wins Super Bowl XXII becoming the first Black quarterback to win the storied game. — AP Photo/Elise Amendola