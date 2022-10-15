Roweena Lynne Jones-Fauck didn't know what to expect. Her goal was to have a million children march triumphantly from Broad and Diamond streets to the Municipal Service Building. That run, which is around four-plus miles, was designed to show that Philadelphia is tired of the gun violence that has plagued the City of Brotherly Love.
Well Jones-Fauck didn't get the million children she hoped would attend. But she did get a nice crowd for the inaugural Million Kids March that she believes will be better next year.
"I'm very pleased with what we were able to do today," said Jones-Fauck. "We didn't have a lot of time to do this. I got this together in about two weeks. And look at how well it did. We didn't have any problems whatsoever.
"I think we got the word out that we were together and that this was going to be something to build off of. I can't say enough about how people got together and chipped in. Everyone played a part in making this a success."
With roughly 300 supporters, the march began at 10:30 a.m. and proceeded down Broad Street. With dancers and the curious, the group continued its march. It reached the Municipal Services Building at noon.
"This was something that I wanted to be a part of," said 14-year-old Sha Waller. "I'm just coming back to the city from Delaware and this concerns me. I want to be able to come out and enjoy it. I want my friends to come out and enjoy it. But we're not able to do that because of all of the gun violence. It has to end.
"We're losing a lot of people to this mess. We need to find a way to stop this. This why I'm out here, to show that I care."
Jones-Fauck addressed the gathering at the Municipal Services Building. Her text excited the crowd and made people think. There were refreshments for everyone at the MSB.
"This was just something we did to say 'thank you' for all of your hard work," said Jones-Fauck. "We've got a lot to build up on and we're going to do it. Next year will be bigger and better."
Sosa Fuller and Alicia Robbins, a pair of 15-year-old friends, made the trek from North Philadelphia to Center City. This was something that they both planned on attending.
"It shows what can be done in the city," said Fuller, who attends Constitution High School. "I feel safe here but it would be great if we didn't have to deal with the violence. That's what everyone is about, they want it to end."
Said Robbins: "This is my home. It means something to me. It means something to everyone out here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.